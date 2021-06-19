You Need A Heavy Duty Long Bed Truck and $60K for This Gargantuan Camper

One type of camper you can pick up is a truck camper. Assuming you own a heavy-duty truck with a long bed, preferably an F-350 or 3500 series truck, you can grab yourself the Lance Camper flagship, 1172 truck camper.
As the flagship for Lance, a company that’s been in this business since 1965, this addition to your truck has the possibility to completely change your lifestyle into that of a nomad, but you must be a nomad with a bit of cash as the 2021 version is anything but cheap. Depending on the dealership you use to get yourself one of these babies, be prepared to dish out over $60,000 (€50,571 at current exchange rates).
But for that kind of money, Lance has decked out the 1172 with enough amenities, systems, and comfort features that you won't feel too bad for spending that much.
its size; it literally dwarfs the truck it sits upon. With a total length of 20.3 feet (6.19 meters), it’s anything but small. A floor length of 11.9 feet (3.63 meter) and external width of 8 feet (2.44 meters), make up the rest of the monstrosity. Oh, there’s also 80 inches (243 centimeters) of headroom inside, enough for your average basketball player and then some.
With that, Lance has reserved the 1172 for up to 6 people, so that next road trip looks like it’s going to be quite diversified. Heck, you can literally fit two small families in this sucker. For everyone, 42 gallons (159 liters) of fresh water, a 35-gallon (132-liter) grey water tank, and a 35-gallon (132-liter) black water tank should easily be enough for a few days out in the wild.
One thing Lance prides themselves in is each camper’s construction. Components like the laminated fiberglass bonded exterior, and one-piece TPO cab-over cap, sit upon an aluminum frame with block foam insulation and Azdel interior walls. On top of it all, the floor, cab-over bed, and roof, are all insulated and laminated.
What makes the 1172 so special is its double slide out segments, allowing it to really open into a living space. Segments that slide out are the dinette, which stands as the western wall, and the rear entertainment lounge.
The cabover is where you can find the bedroom, with a carpeted bed base, deluxe queen innerspring mattress with pillow top, a folding privacy door, headboard, and LED reading lights. There’s also room for a wardrobe and other storage in this area.
Appliances and equipment the likes of a 20,000 BTU furnace, a 3-way fridge, propane tanks, single sink with undermount and pull-out faucet, and a 3-burner steel range with oven, start to make this camper sound like a fully furnished home, as it should be.
make living easy. The 1172 is also generator ready, prewired for solar panels wall thermostat, and TV and satellite dish ready.
If you need anything else, the long list of options includes solar panels, Onan 2500-watt generator, backup camera, and countless others. There's also an all-weather package at your disposal, which is kind of essential if you want to take a trip any time of the year.
One thing is for sure, if you want your next few years of road tripping to be lived up in something like the 1172 truck camper, you’re going to need to spend a whole lot more than the base price, but you’ll walk away with a downright mobile home.
