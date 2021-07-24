Beat-Up Chevrolet C10 Is a Deceiving, 1,200-Horsepower Monster of a Truck

The second-generation Chevrolet C/K was a great workhorse, but it was also a nice performance truck. Built from 1967 to 1972, it got caught up in the muscle car wars and received a pair of big-block V8s generating up to 325 horsepower. Five decades later and some of these old trucks are getting ridiculous powerplants under the hood.
This 1967 C10 may look like a barn find, but it hides something wild under the shell. It started life as a vehicle that serviced fire hydrants, but Lucky Costa turned it into a pro-touring monster in his garage.
Specifically, the C10 now packs an all-aluminum, LS3 V8 under that matte black hood. The mill is strapped to a mean supercharger for a combo that delivers a whopping 1,200 horsepower. It obviously sounds insane under full throttle and all that oomph hitting the rear wheels is enough to send the truck sideways with just a touch of the gas pedal.
This thing runs so fast that the camera truck behind it has trouble keeping up on the highway. And if that's not ridiculous enough, the C10 can spin its rear wheels while driving at 45 mph (72 kph). But it's a rather tricky affair, as the massively powerful V8 will send the rear end drifting before you can say "holy sh*t!"
It's by far the most amazing truck-based rat rod I've seen in a very long time. And I just love the way it looks with its old, red fire truck paint, the green front fender, and the matte back engine hood and tailgate. It even has a hole in one of the front fenders from the days it featured a turbocharged mill.
Is the owner planning to give the exterior a new and shiny coat of paint? Absolutely not! He says he doesn't care less about how it looks on the outside and I couldn't agree more. The interior is of the same stock variety with an old bench seat and a beat-up steering wheel. But it does have a digital instrument cluster, so the truck is not entirely old-school on the inside.
If you're looking to start your weekend with a healthy dose of burnouts, donuts, incredible straight-line acceleration, and the sound of a massively supercharged V8, this truck is everything you need. Hit the play button below and enjoy.
