This Pontiac Fiero with a Blown V8 Is the Wildest Thing You'll See Today

Discontinued in 1988, the Fiero is slowly becoming a classic. Far from being a six-figure collectible anytime soon, the Fiero has some sort of cult following and die-hard enthusiasts are willing to pay up to $10,000 for a Concours-condition example. However, the Fiero is also notorious for being used as a base for Ferrari conversions, while some owners opt to drop bigger engines under the hood.This isn't the kind of Pontiac you should expect to see at the drag strip, but they do pop up occasionally. This Fiero is one of those rare examples that has been converted for track use and it's as hot as they get.Not only it rides on a set of meaty rear tires, but it also packs a massive V8 under the front hood. Yes, this Fiero is no longer a mid-engined vehicle, but it's probably the quickest and most powerful out there thanks to a supercharged big-block unit.The mill in question is a massive 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) V8 and it comes with a Dyer blower on top. There's no info on power and torque, but it's potent enough to run the quarter-mile faster than any stock car from the 1980s. The video below shows the Pontiac covering the distance in 12.64 seconds, but it's a rather slow test run.This Fiero hit the drag strip for the very first time and not only it's off to a slow start, but the driver also hits the brakes before he crosses the finish line. The 90-mph (145-kph) trap speed is solid proof that the Fiero could do better and I'm willing to bet on it being able to run the distance in less than 11 seconds.On top of the supercharged V8, the Fiero is also equipped with a quick-shifting Turbo 400 transmission, a Ford-sourced rear end, and a side-exiting exhaust system. And it sounds mean enough to scare a pack of stock Fieros at the local Pontiac meeting. And get this, before it became a dragster, this Fiero was a junkyard find purchased for 100 bucks.As a brief reminder, GM sold the Fiero with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 2.8-liter V6, with the latter rated at only 140 horsepower. Needless to say, dropping a V8 under the front hood doesn't seem like such a bad idea. Yes, it may ruin the car's midship layout appeal, but it gives it the power and performance it deserves.