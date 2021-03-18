Pontiac Fiero Modernized Rendering Combines Lotus and Firebird Vibes

5 Fake Ferrari Enzo Is Built On The Usual Platform, Still Mid-Engined

Imagine you've got a 2,200lbs sports car, but it's American, with the engine at the back and as cheap as a Miata. I'd call up the boys and put a flaming chicken logo all over that, wouldn't you? 3 photos



With the arrival of the C8, people have remembered the Fiero, and talk of other Pontiac products is also on the increase. Renderings are not uncommon, but we've never seen anything like this. Previous "modernized" Fiero images just add touches like big wheels and LED lights to the classic shape, and that's good. But artist chopping_pixels has just made a new sports car, with the pop-up headlights being the only vintage element.



The general vibe is similar to the



The funny thing is that a Fiero-Lotus mashup makes perfect sense. If you look at a



One of the reasons the Fiero wasn't so popular back in the day is the engine. Because GM wanted this to be an economical commuter, it got the "Iron Duke" 2.5-liter, which as the name suggests has a simple iron block. It had a low compression ratio and made about 92 horsepower.



Later on, the Fiero did receive the 2.8-liter V6 producing 140 hp. But if you want to combine reliability and efficiency, you've got to borrow a Toyota engine, which is exactly what Lotus does all the time.





