Mercedes-Benz S 580 e Plug-In Hybrid to Start Electrified Travels From €123,736

After Mercedes-Benz recently updated the W223 S-Class family of engines with the addition of the S 580 4 Matic mild-hybrid option, now it’s time to also meet the PHEV version. Both variants are readily available to order with short and long wheelbases in Europe, with prices kicking off at no less than €126,366.10 and 123,736 euros, respectively.
That would be $148,796 and $145,639, respectively, but we have no information just yet on when and if the new electrified versions will cross the Atlantic. Interestingly, the S-Class equipped with the V8 gasoline engine and an integrated second-generation starter-generator plus a 48V electrical system is a bit more expensive than its plug-in hybrid sibling. Mercedes-Benz logic, apparently.
And while some might argue that a mild-hybrid S-Class with 4Matic all-wheel drive is a better choice for summer road trips, the inline-six S 580 e does have a little ace up its sleeve. And we’re not just talking about the electric range of more than 100 km (62+ miles) according to the WLTP cycle. Instead, the S 580 e has a smart feature that might ease travel plans – the trunk space with a “through-loading facility.” As such, the luggage compartment no longer comes with a step thanks to the battery’s different placement.
Now, back to the range provided by the 110 kW / 150 ps / 148 hp electric motor and the battery that features both AC and DC charging (at 11 kW or up to 60 kW). It’s more than double compared to its predecessor, so quick yet sustainable journeys are clearly a bit easier to achieve. They’re also going to be fast because the combined system output of the inline-six-equipped S 580 e reaches 510 ps / 503 hp.
That’s a bit more than its V8-powered mild-hybrid sibling (503 ps / 496 hp). Yes, the sprint is going to be a tad slower (5.2s to 100 kph / 62 mph compared to 4.4s) but there’s an EV top speed of up to 140 kph / 87 mph, as well as a governed (overall) maximum speed of 250 kph / 155 mph.
And while some might argue that a mild-hybrid S-Class with 4Matic all-wheel drive is a better choice for summer road trips, the inline-six S 580 e does have a little ace up its sleeve. And we’re not just talking about the electric range of more than 100 km (62+ miles) according to the WLTP cycle. Instead, the S 580 e has a smart feature that might ease travel plans – the trunk space with a “through-loading facility.” As such, the luggage compartment no longer comes with a step thanks to the battery’s different placement.
Now, back to the range provided by the 110 kW / 150 ps / 148 hp electric motor and the battery that features both AC and DC charging (at 11 kW or up to 60 kW). It’s more than double compared to its predecessor, so quick yet sustainable journeys are clearly a bit easier to achieve. They’re also going to be fast because the combined system output of the inline-six-equipped S 580 e reaches 510 ps / 503 hp.
That’s a bit more than its V8-powered mild-hybrid sibling (503 ps / 496 hp). Yes, the sprint is going to be a tad slower (5.2s to 100 kph / 62 mph compared to 4.4s) but there’s an EV top speed of up to 140 kph / 87 mph, as well as a governed (overall) maximum speed of 250 kph / 155 mph.