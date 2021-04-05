Pontiac Fiero GT Modernized Rendering Brings Back 80s Fashion

3 Bugatti EB 110 With CGI Tribeca Face Is So Hilariously Outrageous We Fell for It

For many years, the Pontiac Fiero was just some ridiculously cheap relic from the past. The only reason you'd buy one is to turn it into a fake Ferrari. However, the last Fiero ever produced recently sold for $90,000, and we've seen a steady increase in interest in this sports car. 7 photos



Sure, the Iron Duke 2.5L version only made about 90 horsepower, but the six-cylinder GT model had a more acceptable 140 hp. It doesn't sound like much today, but muscle cars from that era are really popular too, despite a similar lack of grunt. Just check out this super-sexy-looking



The only problem is that the Fiero looks a little more outdated than an IROC or a Fox Body. And that's because the whole bottom of the car is covered in decorative plastic. Sure, you could paint it or use a heat gun to make it black again. But wouldn't it be nice to have a Fiero restomod with the same attention to detail and money invested in most muscle cars?



Well, such a thing doesn't exist in the real world, unfortunately. But we can at least enjoy this latest rendering from Oscar Vargas (a.k.a. wb.artist20) where he goes over the back of the Fiero GT with a fine-tooth Photoshop brush.



As you can probably tell, most of the exposed plastic elements are removed, including the trim band going through the door handles. The wheels are also upgraded, and the suspension is lowered for esthetic reasons. With these visual upgrades, the little Fiero begins to resemble a current Camaro, but there is still a vintage element.



The 1980s really was a time worth being nostalgic over. Bigger-than-life Michael Jackson concerts and music videos, Madonna looking like a punk star, the Walkman, brightly colored synthetic fabric, He-Man cartoons, and Air Jordans. Don't believe the Fiero was part of the show? Just check out the two old commercials we've inserted at the end of the story.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Vargas (@wb.artist20)

