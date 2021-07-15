4 Blown Rat Rod Looks Mean at the Drag Strip, Takes on the Big Boys

1937 Plymouth P4 Rat Rod Has Mad Max Written All Over It

When it comes to 1920s and 1930s hot rods, people rarely talk about Plymouths. It's usually Fords and Chevrolets that stand out. But that's mostly because these brands simply built a lot more vehicles in that era, so gearheads tend to favor them due to wider availability. But Plymouth hot rods do exist, you just have to look for them. 16 photos



These cars are hard to find in one piece nowadays, so it's not surprising that they barely exist as hot rod conversions. But if you want to stand out at the local hot rod show, this



In typical rat rod fashion, the coupe had its fenders and engine hood removed. The suspension has been lowered too, while the chassis is of the custom variety and includes a Pete & Jake front axle and a four-link rear end with coil-over shocks. Yes, the P4 is no longer a Plymouth underneath the body.



The carcass may look like this car spent a few good decades in a junkyard, but don't let that fool you. While it may look rusty, all body panels are clean, with no actual rust spots to worry about. The interior is rather spartan but clean and packs a set of heavily bolstered seats, a six-point roll bar, and a heater. It even features power windows and all the glass is new save for a crack on the driver-side door.



When it comes to power, the P4 remains an authentic Mopar under the missing hood. However, the seller doesn't provide details beyond the fact that it features a "fresh Chrysler 360," a



This engine debuted in 1993 and found its way in various Mopar vehicles, including the Dodge Dakota, Dodge Durango, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was rated at around 250 horsepower, but it's safe to assume that this rat rod packs more oomph than that. Definitely a solid upgrade over the original (and lazy) inline-six.



The ad also states that the



But it's probably better suited for high-speed runs at the Bonneville Salt Flats or an appearance in the next installment of the Mad Max film series.



