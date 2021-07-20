Team Hytiva Shelby F-250 Super Baja Ready to Unleash 475 HP for Off-Road Thrills

As usual, the Ford F-250 Shelby Super Baja comes in a limited-edition, with only 250 models with a serialized plate available. Starting at $125,000, the green-striped 2021 Team Hytiva version is worthy of becoming a prized possession. The best of both the Ford F-150 Raptor and the F-250 Super Duty was used to create this off-road monster. Built on the F-250 chassis, the Super Baja truck also features the 6.7L V-8 Turbo Diesel engine. With 475at 2,600 RPM and 1,423 Nm (1,050 lb.-ft.) of torque at 1,600 RPM, it’s ready to conquer the road.The specifically designed Shelby by FOX suspension system is what takes this truck to the next level, making it worthy of the Baja status. From serious off-roading to what Shelby calls “best in class towing”, the system includes a FOX 2.0 dual steering stabilizer, adjustable upper control arms, adjustable front coil covers and custom front radius arms, plus rear 2.5 Fox backup adjustable reservoir shocks.The most striking thing about the Super Baja , when you first look at it, is the bold design combining Shelby’s famous racing stripes with Team Hytiva’s emblematic green color. You’ll also notice the large fender flares and the front and rear light bars. An off-road beast needs some serious wheels, so the Super Baja rides on 18” alloy wheels wrapped in massive BFG KM3 37” tires. It also comes with a pair of spares, mounted on the steel chase rack.Because of its lifted suspension, the truck also required some AMP Research XL power steps, fitted with rock sliders and lights. The tailgate can be opened manually or automatically, with integrated step and grab bar, for easy and safe access into the truck’s bed.The Team Hytiva Shelby Super Baja looks just as unique on the inside. Shelby is well-known for its custom interiors with unique embroidery, and the Hytiva Team’s color accents only add to the powerful visual effect. Full-leathered seats, billet racing pedals, custom carbon fiber accents and embroidered floor mats make the truck’s interior as stylish as it is comfortable.As usual, the Ford F-250 Shelby Super Baja comes in a limited-edition, with only 250 models with a serialized plate available. Starting at $125,000, the green-striped 2021 Team Hytiva version is worthy of becoming a prized possession.

