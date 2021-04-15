2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz “Sport Adventure Vehicle” Revealed With 4.3-Foot Bed

Inspired by the Tucson, the Santa Cruz is a “sport adventure vehicle” with a lot going for it. From the sharp exterior design to the 4.3-foot cargo box, in-floor trunk, and built-in tonneau cover, it certainly is a breath of fresh air in a rather boring sea of compact and mid-sized crossovers.
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships as a 2022 model, the Santa Cruz is manufactured with pride by Hyundai in Montgomery, Alabama. Approximately 1,200 jobs have been created by the unibody pickup truck, which can be equipped with a 2.5-liter aspirated engine or a 2.5-liter turbo.
The base powerplant develops more than 190 horsepower and 180 pound-feet (244 Nm) of torque, and it drives the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The force-fed option makes at least 275 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque, and it’s connected to an eight-speed DCT instead of a torque-converter transmission. Both engines are offered with all-wheel drive, thus maximizing towing capacity.
3,500 or 5,000 pounds (1,588 or 2,268 kilograms), to be more precise, but the all-wheel-drive system has a few other benefits to boot. The variable-torque-split clutch and active torque control between the front and rear axles have been engineered and programmed for a wide range of driving scenarios, including “straight-line acceleration and high-speed cornering.”
“Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of adventure-oriented buyers,” said Jose Munoz, the chief executive officer and president Jose Munoz at Hyundai Motor North America. “Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one.”
Because it’s a unibody, the Santa Cruz is loaded with safety features at no additional cost. Standard goodies include Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Hyundai sweetens the deal with 10 years or 100,000 miles (160,934 kilometers) of limited warranty for the powertrain, backed up by three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers) of complimentary maintenance in the guise of regular oil changes and tire rotations.
