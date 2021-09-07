Hyundai Vision FK Showcases the Company's Goals for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Hyundai recently presented one impressive EV, the Ioniq 5. It offers fast charging capabilities similar to those of the Porsche Taycan for half the price. That does not mean the company is entirely betting on electric cars; on the contrary. Hyundai disclosed its Hydrogen Vision 2040 strategic plan for a hydrogen society. One of the vehicles it presented to get there was the Vision FK concept, a sports car with over 500 kW (671 hp) powered by fuel cells.

