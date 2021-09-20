Michael Schumacher Signed Replica F1 Helmet for Sale, Makes Perfect Petrolhead Gift

Any piece of genuine signed sports memorabilia from a world-famous athlete is a trinket to be held in the highest regard. Even so, this 1998 Limited Edition Bell racing helmet signed by F1 legend Michael Schumacher ticks all the boxes for being special.



The news of the seven-time The news of the seven-time Formula One champion suffering severe brain injury during a family vacation in the French Alps produced a major earthquake in the world of motorsport back in December 2013. From that moment on, little did we find out about the racing legend. Fans have been madly searching for information on Schumi for eight years already, becoming ever hungrier for a word from the his family. Not much came out. Anything with Scumacher's name on it is thus a treasure for them.



So is this Ferrari F1 helmet replica, personally autographed by the German driver, almost identical with the one he wore during his 1998 season, the year he went head to head with Mika Hakkinen down to the last race, the Japanese Grand Prix. The Finn eventually won the championship.



The helmet sports a stunning dark blue decal on top, accented with sparkles just the same as it would looked back in 1998. The The helmet sports a stunning dark blue decal on top, accented with sparkles just the same as it would looked back in 1998. The Ferrari F1 team badge is also prominently shown on the front visor and at the back of the helmet.



It is now for sale via It is now for sale via auctions.f1authentics.com , a website specializing in Formula One memorabilia from a wide range of drivers and manufacturers. The helmet will be sold via auction, which began on September 15th and will conclude on September 28th at 8 p.m. BST (British Summer Time).



The current bidding stands at £6,500 ($8,886 USD approximately) and will be held without a reserve price. Any racing fan lucky enough to place the winning bid will end up with a one-of-a-kind piece of sports memorabilia. It would be the perfect object to sit on a shelf in your living room as you watch the newest Michael Schumacher Netflix special.