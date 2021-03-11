New Ferrari SF21 Race Car Breaks Cover With Two-Tone Red and Burgundy Livery

Meet Ferrari’s “brand-new” Formula 1 race car, which like all the other cars on the grid this year, is nothing more than an upgraded version of its predecessor. That said, the new SF21 is expected to be a massively improved machine compared to the SF1000, which finished sixth in the Constructor Standings last year.
Visually, this is the first-ever Ferrari F1 car to boast a two-tone red and burgundy livery, not to mention the bright green sponsor logo. The burgundy rear end features the same color used last year at Mugello when Ferrari celebrated its 1,000 Grand Prix.
“This car was born out of last year’s car, due to the new regulations,” explained team principal Mattia Binotto. “So, it was partially frozen, but we tried to improve it in all of its areas wherever possible. The aerodynamics was revised, its livery has also changed. […] As you can see, the posterior is a burgundy color, similar to the very first Ferrari racing car, the 125S.”
Fans of the Scuderia will be happy to learn that the engine is completely new and the rear end heavily updated for increased downforce. Last year’s car struggled a lot on the straights as it was down on engine power compared to its rivals, but all that is expected to change once the SF21 takes to the track.
“When we began the SF21 project, our first task was to identify which area of the car we should focus on in order to achieve a radical change. We opted for the rear end, designing a new gearbox and new suspension system. This, in addition to the efforts of our power unit colleagues has led to a much tighter rear end,” added head of chassis Enrico Cardile.
The new nose is attached to a new front wing as well, but its overall dimensions still look rather wide to us. That indicates weaker aerodynamics compared to cars that boast slimmer nose designs, like those by Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Red Bull.
The new Ferrari SF21 will make its official on-track debut this Friday in Bahrain for pre-season testing, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr (previously with McLaren) driving the two cars.
