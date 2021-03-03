Aston Martin Is Ready to Take Formula 1 by Storm With AMR21 Race Car

Racing Point is dead, long live the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team. The British carmaker is back in Formula 1 after an absence of more than 60 years, and with a Mercedes power unit in the middle of that chassis, the all-new AMR21 should instantly set itself up as a midfield powerhouse.
We’re basing that assumption off Racing Point’s performance from last season, when their “Pink Mercedes” cars managed to claim fourth place in the Constructor Standings, ahead of Renault and Ferrari, mind you, and just seven points shy of third-place McLaren.
Visually, the AMR21 boasts a classic Aston Martin Racing Green livery, to go with a magenta stripe down the side in reference to sponsor BWT, last year’s title sponsor. This year’s main sponsor, however, is American IT giant Cognizant.
“Today is a truly historic moment for Aston Martin, as we return to the pinnacle of motorsport for the first time in more than 60 years. […] The Formula One team will become a dynamic and exciting innovation lab to drive forward future Aston Martin road car technologies and performance, which will truly differentiate our cars in the coming years. Aston Martin has always made beautiful cars. Now, as we begin a new era of Aston Martin in Formula One, we’ll bring more innovation and more performance,” said Aston Martin Lagonda CEO, Tobias Moers.
Racing for the British outfit this year will be none other than four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, fresh off a not-so-stellar stint with Ferrari. He’ll be joined on the grid by Lance Stroll, who has shown some potential throughout his career and even finished ahead of Vettel last year in the Driver Standings.
The new AMR21 will fire up its turbocharged hybrid Mercedes-AMG M12 E Performance engine tomorrow at Silverstone for a promotional event before traveling to Bahrain for pre-season testing on March 12. The season kicks off in Bahrain on March 28.
Visually, the AMR21 boasts a classic Aston Martin Racing Green livery, to go with a magenta stripe down the side in reference to sponsor BWT, last year’s title sponsor. This year’s main sponsor, however, is American IT giant Cognizant.
“Today is a truly historic moment for Aston Martin, as we return to the pinnacle of motorsport for the first time in more than 60 years. […] The Formula One team will become a dynamic and exciting innovation lab to drive forward future Aston Martin road car technologies and performance, which will truly differentiate our cars in the coming years. Aston Martin has always made beautiful cars. Now, as we begin a new era of Aston Martin in Formula One, we’ll bring more innovation and more performance,” said Aston Martin Lagonda CEO, Tobias Moers.
Racing for the British outfit this year will be none other than four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, fresh off a not-so-stellar stint with Ferrari. He’ll be joined on the grid by Lance Stroll, who has shown some potential throughout his career and even finished ahead of Vettel last year in the Driver Standings.
The new AMR21 will fire up its turbocharged hybrid Mercedes-AMG M12 E Performance engine tomorrow at Silverstone for a promotional event before traveling to Bahrain for pre-season testing on March 12. The season kicks off in Bahrain on March 28.