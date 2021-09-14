F1 2021 Adds Portuguese Grand Prix in Latest Update, Imola Is Next

5 How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1

Codemasters recently revealed plans to bring more circuits to F1 2021, and that starts today with the Portuguese Grand Prix, Portimao. Patch 1.10 that should go live today includes a bunch of fixes and improvements, as well as adjustments to the vehicle performance. 8 photos



On top of that, changelog mentions that the Aston Martin safety car has now been added to tracks where it is used in the real season. Also, race strategy practice programme is now locked to standard fuel mode to bring this in line with race regulations.



Equally important, patch 1.10 addresses a bucketload of issues, be it technical or gameplaywise, so make sure to check out the



In the same piece of news, Codemasters offered



Then, we have another new track coming as early as November – Jeddah Stree Circuit, which will be accompanied by the F2 2021 Season.



For those who haven’t yet jumped behind the wheel to drive some of the most powerful cars on Earth, Codemasters recently release a



