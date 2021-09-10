MotoDoffo Winery Is a Motorcycle and Vino Heaven on Earth

5 How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1

3 New F1 2021 Trailer Released Ahead of Next Month Launch

More on this:

Play F1 2021 for Free on PC, PlayStation and Xbox This Weekend

Codemasters did a great job with F1 2021 , so the more people play it the better. Although the game made its debut just two months ago, it’s already on sale on Steam where buyers can save 25%. Additionally, those who’d like to try F1 2021 before committing to a purchase can do that for the next two days. 8 photos



Now, it’s important to mention that the free trial version of F1 2021 will give you access to the game’s new story mode, Braking Point. It’s a pretty decent take on the real-life drama of the Formula 1 world, so make sure to start with that if you’re a newcomer to the series.



Additionally, players will be able to create their F1 teams and challenge 10 established teams on the grid. You’ll be taking the role of the driver-owner and try to lead your team to victory.



Last but not least,



What’s even better is that all progress that you’ll make during the free-to-play weekend will carry over if you decide to purchase F1 2021 at some point in the future.



On a side note, Codemasters also revealed that F1 2021 will be getting some major free post-launch updates, including new circuits like Portimao, Imola, and Jeddah. F1 2021 is getting a free trial on all gaming platforms, so regardless of whether you play on a console or PC, you’ll be able to check this one out completely free. Keep in mind though that the free trial will go offline at the end of the weekend, but I’d say two days is more than enough to get you an idea of what the game has to offer.Now, it’s important to mention that the free trial version of F1 2021 will give you access to the game’s new story mode, Braking Point. It’s a pretty decent take on the real-life drama of the Formula 1 world, so make sure to start with that if you’re a newcomer to the series.Additionally, players will be able to create their F1 teams and challenge 10 established teams on the grid. You’ll be taking the role of the driver-owner and try to lead your team to victory.Last but not least, Grand Prix is open for those who pick up the free trial of F1 2021. This is the quickest way to hop behind the wheels of any of the 20 drivers’ cars and race them at Monza.What’s even better is that all progress that you’ll make during the free-to-play weekend will carry over if you decide to purchase F1 2021 at some point in the future.On a side note, Codemasters also revealed that F1 2021 will be getting some major free post-launch updates, including new circuits like Portimao, Imola, and Jeddah.