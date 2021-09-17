5 Formula 1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo Knows There Are More Ways You Can Drive in LA

Daniel Ricciardo Takes the McLaren GT for a Not So Casual Ride With Stunning Shots

In a new video, Daniel Ricciardo takes us on a thrilling, not so casual ride, giving us a glimpse of what it’s like to be driving alongside him. 8 photos



But the victory in Monza must have changed his mind. He is now more excited than ever, and he’s giving us a glimpse of the life in the fast lane as he drives a McLaren GT through the canyons in a partnership with GoPro, sharing amazing shots of his “not so casual drive.”



Let’s talk about the car, though. The



Previously, Ricciardo paired up with McLaren for a test drive for the 2021 Artura hybrid supercar, and he praised the internal combustion engine, saying that it “sounds so good.” This model features a carbon lightweight architecture and a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 assisted by an electric motor, boasting a combined 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW ) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The model has a starting price of $254,548.



A fan account for Daniel Ricciardo called







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo)

A fan account for Daniel Ricciardo called danriccloset claims the Aussie driver treated himself with the McLaren GT after his amazing win at Monza, but there's been no confirmation that he owns the vehicle. The supercar has a starting price of $213,000, and it would surely look good in Ricciardo's collection.