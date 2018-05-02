autoevolution
 

Daniel Ricciardo’s Shoey Partially Trademarked by Formula 1

What started as a symbol of decadence at the beginning of last century turned into the proper means of celebrating one’s success in various sports. Using different shoes and different drinks, big names in sports and not only engage in what has come to be known as “shoey.”
In Formula 1, the promoter of this habit is Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo. The man uses his own Red Bull-logoed sweaty shoe as a champagne glass whenever he happens to sit on the podium after a Grand Prix. And he doesn’t drink from it alone, at times asking others, the likes of Gerard Butler, to do the same.

This very healthy habit came under the attention of Formula 1’s marketing-crazed Liberty Media, which understandably tries to make money from anything and everything related to the competition in owns since the beginning of last year.

According to a report by The Independent, who sifted through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) archives, Formula 1 was granted the trademark for the word “Shoey” in August last year. The decision came into force in January 2018.

The source says the word will be used by the organization on flasks, glasses, bottles, mugs, sculptures, and figurines in 25 countries across the world.

The organization was unable to obtain a trademark for the word when it comes to clothing, as it is already owned by an Australian related to The Mad Hueys, a fishing and surf clothing company.

In other words, the trademark now gives the right of Formula 1 to use the word on the above-mentioned objects. It’s unclear why Formula 1 has not already started rolling out relevant merchandise.

The trademark does not cover the act of drinking stuff from one’s shoe, so making a spectacle of themselves will still be available to competitors across the world and across all sports.
