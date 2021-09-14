Mercedes-AMG Willing to Compromise on Future Engines So That the VW Group May Enter F1

2 Play F1 2021 for Free on PC, PlayStation and Xbox This Weekend

With Formula 1 looking to introduce a new engine specification from 2025, manufacturers already participating in the sport are currently discussing how to make those power units simpler, cheaper to build and more sustainable.

Furthermore, F1 is also hoping to attract new engine manufacturers, and according to Mercedes-AMG F1 team boss Toto Wolff, Mercedes-Benz is open to compromise on future engine rules in order to make it easier for the Volkswagen Group to enter the sport.



The VW Group, which owns brands such as



Wolff said Mercedes would be willing to ditch the MGU-H system, which recovers and stores energy from and to the turbocharger. Current V6 turbo hybrid engines have two Motor Generator Units, the other being the MGU-K, which recovers and supplies kinetic energy from braking.



“The MGU-H is going to be dropped if we can find alignment of many other points,” said Wolff. “I think it’s a compromise. I cannot speak for anybody else but at Mercedes we are prepared to... in order to facilitate the entry of the Volkswagen Group.”



“But there are several other topics where compromise needs to be found,” he added. “If compromise cannot be found then we will probably revert to the governance and have 2026 regulations that the FIA and FOM are going to come up with.”



As for how Sunday’s meeting went, F1 released a statement saying that both existing and prospective power unit suppliers took part in the proceedings and that the discussion was “positive and progress was made.”



