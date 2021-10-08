Unofficial Hyundai Sonata “Cross-Wagon” Doesn't Seem Like a Poor Man's Allroad

Take a good look at the Volvo V60 Cross Country, Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain, or the Audi A4 Allroad quattro. They all have in common not just the crossover looks and AWD, but also the big price tag.
While right now it feels like the entire automotive world revolves around crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, the truth is they’ve been around for a while. They just didn’t seem that present in our lives as they are right now. Besides, everybody loves them and wants more of them.
In all forms and manners, it seems. So, if luxury automakers such as Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, or Audi – among others – had a great time pitching crossover-like station wagons to their customers, why not imagine that mainstream brands will also thrive in the niche?
That’s already a question asked and answered by the Blue Oval, for example, which sells the fourth-generation Focus as an Active derivative. Now, the good folks over at kolesa.ru are seeking to find out if the crossover station wagon looks might also befit a South Korean representative of the mid-size segment.
Frankly, it’s a good idea to imagine the eighth generation Hyundai Sonata into a crossover-like design. Their “Sensuous Sportiness” styling really makes the Sonata stand out in a crowd, especially since it doesn’t look like a regular four-door sedan (it’s more akin to a five-door liftback like the upcoming Acura Integra). So, it wouldn’t be wacky to consider that Hyundai might dare explore other choices.
Especially if they would pit the Sonata “Cross-Wagon” as an affordable, yet equally stylish alternative to the German compact executive cars and the Swedish Cross Country herald. Being mid-size, it would have a slight dimensional advantage, and it would still be priced way better.
Sure, in the end, it might be just wishful thinking. After all, wagons are slowly going out of favor. But still, this Sonata Cross-Wagon design combined with the hybrid and PHEV powertrains might strike a chord with the conscious family adventurer. Just saying, since I also fit the description.
