Challenger Redeye vs. Chrysler 300 Drag Race Will Make You Say ‘What the Heck Happened?’

If you’re like us, then you probably cannot get enough of American muscle hitting the drag strip. And if that’s the case indeed, then you have arrived just in time to see a quarter-mile battle between two of the finest vehicles ever made by FCA.
In the white corner, we have a Chrysler 300. The four-door model is presumably in the SRT8 specification, which means that it packs a 6.4-liter V8.
At a hard push of the right pedal, the 470 hp (477 ps / 351 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque produced and channeled to the rear wheels through an auto ‘box will send it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.3 seconds. Back in the day, the automaker claimed that the sleeper sedan could run the quarter mile in 12.7 seconds, with a 112 mph (180 kph) exit speed.
In the green corner sits a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. The pure muscle car slots between the normal Hellcat lineup and the neck-snapping SRT Super Stock in the company’s lineup. The whining 6.2-liter V8 engine produces 797 hp (808 ps / 595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm).
The mill, which is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, rockets the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. Ask Dodge how quick it can run the quarter mile, and they will tell you that it needs 10.8 seconds, at 131 mph (211 kph).
As it appears, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody holds the upper ground in terms of power and straight-line performance. However, the 300 SRT8 doesn’t appear to be stock, because it goes like a bat out of hell. Even so, beating the two-door model is easier said than done, so can the sedan actually do it? The answer lies on video down below, so you know the drill.
