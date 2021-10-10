Woman Drives Hyundai i10 Into Water Because That’s Where the Sat-Nav Told Her to Go

As if it wasn’t already pretty obvious that you should never trust your navigation app blindly, the Mansfield District Police in the United Kingdom is reiterating that no matter what your sat-nav tells you, just don’t follow its instructions unless you’re sure your car wouldn’t get stuck on the recommended route.
Because that’s exactly what happened to a woman driving a Hyundai i10 recently, as the car ended up stuck in the water while driving on the Earkring Road, even though this route wasn’t by any means appropriate for such a small vehicle.
The woman drove her car right into the water and eventually got stuck, with the police officers rushing to the scene because the vehicle couldn’t move without assistance. And what’s more, there was water flowing into the vehicle, so the woman needed help to get out safely.
The Mansfield North Neighbourhood Policing Team reached the scene with a special Land Rover Defender that was used to tows the vehicle to safety, and while the woman can be seen smiling in a photo alongside the police officers, local authorities have a very clear message: please don’t follow the sat-nav because every single rescue operation costs money.
“We therefore plead with motorists to ensure that they consider where their sat-navs are taking them and to avoid using the off-road section of Eakring Road. This incident required a number of police resources, which we would like to avoid in the future,” PC Pete Gardiner said.
While it’s hard to tell if the vehicle still works or not, this little Hyundai i10 stuck in mud is the living proof that while navigation apps are sometimes a must-have, not everything they say should be taken for granted.
Not a long time ago, two young Russians figured this out the hardest way, as one of them ended up freezing to death after following a suggested Google Maps that sent them on an abandoned route where their car got stuck in the snow.
