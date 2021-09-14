Check What Hyundai's N Version for the Ioniq 5 May Look Like

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 may look like a tall crossover in pictures, it is quite the opposite. When you meet it live, you’ll see it looks like the older brother of any given hatchback. That is probably why Hyundai decided to give this overdeveloped hatch a hot version with two motors and 562 hp (419 kW). Our rendering artists chose to show you how the Ioniq 5 N will be before Hyundai finishes its development.
The most obvious bit of the N look for the electric crossover is the colors choice. All Hyundai models that receive such a derivative are first presented in blue with red and back details. The Ioniq 5 N should also get different side sills, smoked headlights, taillights, and front grille, and black wheels and wing mirrors (if it does not have cameras instead, mind you).
More than the appearance of this electric car, the specs are what will really make a difference. Hyundai will use two electric motors to reach the 562 hp it will offer. If you are familiar with all the vehicles created over the E-GMP platform, you know that the Kia EV6 will have a more powerful version for the EV6, the GT. The Kia will present 577 hp (430 kWh).
It may sound intriguing, but that is not the case. The power differences have to do with the size of the battery pack for each of these vehicles. While the Ioniq 5 can only have one with 72.6 kWh of usable energy, the Kia EV6 GT counts on a larger battery pack, able to deliver 77.4 kWh. Hyundai chose to make the Ioniq 5 N a little less powerful to preserve range.
Expected to arrive in 2022, this new “hot hatch” may help convince everyone unhappy about the electric shift that the change is not bad at all. As we have already mentioned, combustion engines were doomed from the very beginning, even if they have resisted for so long. Oil is a finite resource. Electricity isn’t. Celebrate that it will keep cars alive, after all.
