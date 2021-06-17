2022 Telluride Announced With Kia's New Logo, Higher MSRP Starting From $32,790

Kia’s largest vehicle created for the U.S. market, the Telluride, is also one of the company’s most popular models, with the automaker citing a surge in year-over-year deliveries of no less than 68% to date. As such, it’s no surprise that with each passing model year the mid-size crossover SUV gets a raft of improvements.
For the 2021 model year, Kia rolled out the Telluride with subtle enhancements and an important special appearance package, the Telluride Nightfall Edition. Now the SUV is ready to move onto the 2022 model year and the company is not just changing the final digit without bringing anything new to the table.
Granted, it’s not something as obvious as last year’s Nightfall series, but customers might still notice the minor design improvements simply because included among them is the addition of the company’s reinvented logo. The hot-selling Telluride will also arrive at dealerships sporting a subtle styling update for the radiator grille.
Moving inside, Kia brings the larger 10.25-inch navigation display inside the Telluride along with the new badge, fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist for the entry and mid-trim levels (LX and S), along with the Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve feature across the entire range. Now, for the unwelcome news.
Kia has also tweaked the pricing list for the 2022MY and now the base Telluride LX FWD kicks off at $32,790 ($34,790 for the AWD version), which is exactly $600 more than last year for both versions. The Telluride S FWD and AWD can be had for $35,290 and $37,290, respectively ($700 more). Going for the flagship trim, the SX-P will incur an MSRP charge of $46,890, with all prices excluding the $1,225 for destination.
Under the hood resides the same 3.8-liter V6 GDI engine as last year, rated at 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm). According to the company, the EPA-estimated combined mileage of 23 mpg (10.2 l/100km) and 21 mpg (11.2 l/100km) for the front- or all-wheel-drive versions has also remained unchanged.
