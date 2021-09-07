Live Pics: 2022 Kia EV6 Looks Great in Matte Gray at IAA 2021

Kia’s electric vehicles have gone a long way in the past few years. The range-topping model is called EV6, and the one the South Korean automaker displayed at the Munich Motor Show is a GT-Line spec.
Retailing at €56,895 ($67,380) with two-wheel drive or €59,395 ($70,340) for the dual-motor setup in the Netherlands, the GT-Line trim level sits above the EV6 and EV6 Plus. The only level up is the EV6 GT that’s capable of dashing to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds thanks to 576 ponies and 546 pound-feet (740 Nm) of instant torque.
Pictured in a matte-finish gray paint over black, gray, and white touches for the interior, the GT-Line crossover from the IAA 2021 is rocking suede and vegan leather for the seats and interior door panels, wireless charging for your mobile phone, LED headlights and taillights, as well as Highway Driving Assist level 2 autonomous driving systems. A black headliner, 360-degree camera system, 20-inch wheels, and remote-controlled parking assist need to be mentioned as well, along with Continental summer-only rubber.
The PremiumContact 6 compound and tread pattern bridge are said to bridge the gap between sporty driving and a comfy ride according to the German multinational company. The GT-Line trim is perfect for long-distance travel thanks to its large battery, and the 255/45 R20 tires in conjunction with dual-motor propulsion should be pretty adequate in the corners.
As opposed to the 58-kWh battery in the EV6, the Plus and higher trim levels feature 77.4 kWh. 2WD variants with the larger pack achieve up to 528 kilometers (328 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure whereas AWD variants flaunt 506 kilometers (314 miles).
In terms of charging, the EV6 is capable of replenishing the state of charge from 10 to 80 percent in a whopping 18 minutes with the help of an 800-volt fast charger. That’s a tremendously good performance, but nevertheless, bear in mind that most fast-charging stations are rated at 400 volts.
