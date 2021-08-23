Kia's EV Range Could Have up to Nine Members, EV7 and EV4 Are Next in Line

Kia's range of electric vehicles is set to get new members in the future. The next two models after the EV6 will be SUVs or crossovers. They will be built on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 and other models that will follow.
The Korean brand plans to have eleven electric models in its range by 2025. Out of those eleven models, five will be electric derivatives of ICE-based models, while six will be standalone models. The proportions mentioned might change due to market estimates and results.
The next two product launches in the Kia EV range are expected to be crossovers with SUV-shaped bodies. The first after the EV6 will be a model called EV7 or EV8, yet to be determined, which will reportedly seat seven people.
The said model will share its underpinnings, features, and size with the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7, and it is expected to be sold in the U.S. and Canada first, and then possibly introduced in other markets. Kia has trademarked a range of names from EV1 to EV9, the former being more impressive than the latter if you think about the fact that GM's first electric model was called that way.
Regardless, it appears that Kia has since trademarked the name for itself, which is not a guarantee that it will use all the trademarked names, but it may choose from them if the company decides to build a nine-model range of electric vehicles.
According to the Brits at Auto Express, the next electric vehicle from Kia after the EV6 and EV7 will be a model called EV4. The latter will be a crossover that will have a size close to the Sportage, and its package will be optimized to offer as much cabin space as possible, along with a shorter wheelbase and reduced overhangs front and rear.
Kia will do the same as Hyundai and use the E-GMP platform for its second electric model. That configuration involves an 800-Volt electrical system, up to two motors, four-wheel drive for the cars that do get the twin-motor setup, and up to 325 horsepower. Meanwhile, a more affordable single-engine unit would come with up to 230 hp.
Kia is expected to employ two battery versions on the EV4, just like other models in the Hyundai Group's portfolio. Reports claim that 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh units will be on the table, with a range estimate that could be more than 300 miles (480 km).
As previously mentioned, Hyundai is working on an EV that is smaller than its Kona, but that platform will not get the 800-Volt tech. Instead, it will come with a 400-V solution to save costs and space. Hyundai might have dibs on the car, but Kia might sell it later on in its version.
