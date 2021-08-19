4 Genesis GV60 Is Set to Become Company's First Electric Crossover

Feast Your Eyes on the All-New Genesis GV60, the Brand's First Electric Crossover

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis has officially revealed exterior and interior images of its GV60 model – and it looks incredible. Based on the same E-GMP architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the GV60 is Genesis' first all-electric crossover. 6 photos



EV by reducing lines between the segments. When viewed from the side, GV60 reveals a simple yet sharp silhouette running from the front hood to the rear spoiler. A fixed rear wing spoiler complements the coupe-like roof, giving it a dynamic look. We also cannot miss the digital side mirrors which replaced the traditional wing ones.



Step inside, and the Crystal Sphere will certainly catch your attention. As the name suggests, it's a sphere-shaped shift knob that" informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive." The Crystal Sphere also provides ambient illumination when the vehicle is turned off, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience.



Although Genesis has yet to offer any technical details about its EV, we expected it to perform closely to the kilowatt -hour and will have an estimated range of approximately 300 miles (483 kilometers). The EV should also benefit from an 800-volt electrical system, which will allow for the fastest charging available on the market.



More information, including performance and technical specifications, will be released in the following months, according to Genesis. U.S. deliveries of the GV60 are expected to begin sometime in 2022. The body takes somewhat similar proportions to the Ioniq 5 and EV6, while the lines and curves appear to be more rounded. The distinctive Two-Line Quad Lamps on the front of the GV60 give character to the body. Below them, a wider and "more athletic" Crest Grille has been added to accentuate the vehicle's dynamic performance and improve the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody. Genesis has chosen for the first time a clamshell hood, a single panel that connects the hood and fenders, giving a streamlined appearance for theby reducing lines between the segments. When viewed from the side, GV60 reveals a simple yet sharp silhouette running from the front hood to the rear spoiler. A fixed rear wing spoiler complements the coupe-like roof, giving it a dynamic look. We also cannot miss the digital side mirrors which replaced the traditional wing ones.Step inside, and the Crystal Sphere will certainly catch your attention. As the name suggests, it's a sphere-shaped shift knob that" informs drivers when the vehicle is ready to drive." The Crystal Sphere also provides ambient illumination when the vehicle is turned off, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience.Although Genesis has yet to offer any technical details about its EV, we expected it to perform closely to the Ioniq 5 and EV6 since it shares the same platform. The GV60 will likely be offered with battery packs ranging from 58.0 to 77.4-hour and will have an estimated range of approximately 300 miles (483 kilometers). The EV should also benefit from an 800-volt electrical system, which will allow for the fastest charging available on the market.More information, including performance and technical specifications, will be released in the following months, according to Genesis. U.S. deliveries of the GV60 are expected to begin sometime in 2022.

load press release