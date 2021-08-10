2021 Genesis G80 Sport Reveals All the Technical Goodies, Dynamic Styling Cues

4 Genesis Officially Greets Europe With Huge 3D Projection in the Swiss Alps

The company has noticed the popularity of its midsize luxury sedan, the G80. So, they decided to double down on the offer with the introduction of the G80 Sport variant, sporting “new exclusive exterior, color, and materials.” But last month it was just an early preview, as the official worldwide launch of the model has just occurred. Yes, as far as we can tell it’s still the KDM-spec version, so we can all imagine that local sales will kick off first, followed by the rest of the regions.For now, Genesis has finally revealed the detailed technical specifications, along with a fresh batch of pictures (check them out in the gallery above). Hyundai’s luxury unit wants to make it clear that a G80 Sport is more than a slightly aggressive take on the regular premium sedan. Of course, there are unique design touches such as the reworked front end, those gorgeously patterned wheels, as well as a bespoke rear bumper.Chief among the technical differences are the rear-wheel steering system that allows for maximum driving stability. It will turn the rear wheels 3.5 degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheel at up to 60 kph (37 mph) and a couple of degrees the same way above the threshold. The suspension has also been reworked and the Sport+ mode enables both faster acceleration and downshifts, but also a thrilling soundtrack via the Active Sound Design system.Meanwhile, there are no changes under the hood. At home in South Korea, the G80 Sport will be offered during the third quarter of the year with the usual array of engines. That would be the 300-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged and 3.5-liter turbo (375 hp) mills for gasoline fans. Diesel aficionados have just one choice, the 2.2-liter with 207 horsepower. All of them are also available with all-wheel drive.