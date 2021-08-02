Genesis GV60 Is Set to Become Company's First Electric Crossover

Genesis is preparing to showcase its second electric model, the GV60. It is a crossover based on the Ioniq 5’s platform, and people have already spotted it in the wild. This time, a production-spec model seems to have caught the eye of an Instagram user. Here is what we know about the upcoming model.
The Genesis brand revealed the G80 as its first electric model at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, but it appears that the marque is already at work on its second model. This time, instead of a premium sedan, the upcoming electric vehicle from Genesis is a crossover named GV60. It is reportedly based on the Ioniq 5's platform.
The platform of the Ioniq 5, called E-GMP, has been determined to be the best for the task. While the former is set to receive a performance version, Genesis will refine its underpinnings to reveal the premium version of said model. Its design is inspired by the GV70, but we are also getting a Tesla Model X vibe from it, along with Mercedes-Benz GLE cues.
Both the electric G80 and the GV60 come with a 400/800V electric system, which allows for the quickest charging available on the market. The premium brand from Korea has decided to stick to the two-motor configuration for its electric offering for now, as Automotive World notes. This will bring good acceleration times for those models, as expected from a premium brand.
An Instagram user that goes by the @qqqqqding handle has managed to capture the vehicle without any camouflage. If you look closely, you can see a camera crane, which means that Genesis was in process of filming the vehicle for an upcoming advertisement, along with its official b-roll and first press photos.
The Korean brand could perform a power move and display it at the 2021 IAA Show in Munich, Germany. Since the company has recently set its sights on Europe as well, it would make sense for them to display it right in the heart of the most important car show in Germany. Kia and Genesis have already confirmed their presence at the show, so we would not be surprised to see the GV60 electric crossover at the German show along with the two models that are on the guest list.
