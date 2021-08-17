The Moronic Moped Marathon: One Man, One Moped and a Tour of Places With Very Rude Names

2022 Genesis G90 Spotted Cornering Hard at the Nurburgring

In production since 2015 for the 2016 model year, the Genesis G90 prepares for a ground-up redesign. The second generation seems to be very close to its grand reveal, and on this occasion, the spy photographers have captured the full-size luxury car tackling the Caracciola Karussell. 36 photos



Pictured with series-production body panels camouflaged by a headache-inducing wrap, the G90 is augmented by thick chrome trim for the side windows and the same finish for the pentagonal tips of the exhaust system. The intricate design of the wheels also needs to be mentioned, along with the Crest Grille that sets the Genesis brand apart from Hyundai. Fitted with door-mounted side mirrors like the outgoing model, the newcomer will offer Level 3 semi-autonomous driving features as per recent reports.



Highway Driving Pilot is how the South Korean automaker calls the next-generation suite, which is going to rely on LiDAR sensors for greater accuracy. A smarter car also means a smarter interior, and chances are that Genesis will employ a digital instrument cluster instead of two gauges flanked by a TFT display, alongside a large-diameter touchscreen for the infotainment system. As for the biggest drawback of the 2022 model over the first gen, some people won’t like to hear about the lack of a V8 powerplant.



A 3.5-liter turbo V6 will replace the free-breathing V8 for the foreseeable future, most likely the Smartstream G3.5 FR T-GDi of the G80. Good for 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Nm) from 1,300 revolutions per minute, this lump is expected to be topped by an all-electric option. In the case of the Electrified G80, you're looking at two motors, 800-volt fast charging, 265 miles (426 kilometers) of range, and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm).