Kia Soul EV Maxx Replaces First Edition Variant in the Land of Black Cabs and Harry Potter

Out with the old and in with the new, seems to be Kia’s approach to electric mobility in the UK as far as the Soul EV is concerned. This latest-generation model has now ditched its First Edition spec in favor of the Maxx trim, available to order now from £34,945 ($47,588) OTR or £32,445 ($44,183) with the UK Government's plug-in Car Grant.
Visually, the Soul EV Maxx boasts the same quirky and distinctive design as the First Edition launch model, featuring a new Kia badge both inside and out, to go with a comprehensive standard equipment list that includes the 17-inch alloy wheels, black leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Also new are the two metallic paint options: a single-tone Snow White Pearl, which is standard, and the new two-tone Inferno Red color, available with an optional Black roof (£575). Other available two-tone paint options include Quartz Black with Red and Neptune Blue with Black.
Performance-wise, the Soul EV Maxx boasts the same long-range 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack as before, allowing for a total range of 280 miles (450 km) on a single charge (WLTP combined). Output is rated at 201 hp (204 ps) and 291 lb-ft (395 Nm) of torque – not bad at all for a car this small.
Kia has sold over 900 fully electric Soul models in the UK this year. The Soul EV is one of just two electric vehicles offered by the carmaker locally, along with the e-Niro crossover. They will, however, be joined later this year by the much-anticipated EV6, which will be offered with a variety of configurations, including a range-topping GT variant with 577 hp (585 ps) and a 3.5-second 0-60 time.
The Soul EV Maxx is expected to reach its customers this autumn, rocking Kia’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty.
