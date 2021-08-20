Kia Soul EV Maxx Replaces First Edition Variant in the Land of Black Cabs and Harry Potter

Out with the old and in with the new, seems to be Kia’s approach to electric mobility in the UK as far as the Soul EV is concerned. This latest-generation model has now ditched its First Edition spec in favor of the Maxx trim, available to order now from £34,945 ($47,588) OTR or £32,445 ($44,183) with the UK Government's plug-in Car Grant.

21 photos