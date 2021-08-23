2022 Volkswagen Jetta Gains 1.5 TSI Engine, Manual Tranny Still Offered

Redesigned from the ground up in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the Jetta prepares for 2022 with a mid-cycle refresh. Sleeker than before, the compact sedan also features more standard goodies and the 1.5-liter TSI.
The four-cylinder turbo cranks out 158 ponies and 184 pound-feet (249 Nm) of torque, which is 11 horsepower better in comparison to the 1.4-liter TSI. A carryover six-speed manual opens the list of transmission choices, which is very surprising if you remember how few customers opt for the stick shift.
An eight-speed automatic also needs to be mentioned, along with the bolder front and rear fascias. We also have to highlight three new metallic paint finishes in the guise of Kings Red, Oryx White, and Rising Blue, along with fresh designs for the 16- to 18-inch alloy wheels. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is the centerpiece of the interior, which gets a rhomb-like motif for the entry-level cloth seats and leatherette or leather on higher grades. Volcano Brown leather upholstery is new for the 2022 MY.
A rather surprising addition to the lineup is the Jetta Sport, which slots right above the base version and features an XDS electronic differential lock. Initially developed for the Golf GTI, this piece of hardware acts like a limited-slip diff to compensate for the understeer typical of FWD vehicles.
Based on the MQB platform of the Golf and Golf GTI, the compact sedan can get even sportier if you opt for the Jetta GLI. Only one trim is available for 2022 - the Autobahn - and customers have one option in the form of a black package. The 2.0-liter TSI is unchanged from the facelift, which means 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque on full song.
A six-speed manual is the standard tranny while the automatic is a dual-clutch affair with seven instead of eight forward ratios. As ever, the Grand Luxury Injection sweetens the deal with a mechanical limited-slip differential and independent rear suspension of the multi-link type. As opposed to the regular Jetta, the GLI variant is rocking a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.
An eight-speed automatic also needs to be mentioned, along with the bolder front and rear fascias. We also have to highlight three new metallic paint finishes in the guise of Kings Red, Oryx White, and Rising Blue, along with fresh designs for the 16- to 18-inch alloy wheels. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is the centerpiece of the interior, which gets a rhomb-like motif for the entry-level cloth seats and leatherette or leather on higher grades. Volcano Brown leather upholstery is new for the 2022 MY.
A rather surprising addition to the lineup is the Jetta Sport, which slots right above the base version and features an XDS electronic differential lock. Initially developed for the Golf GTI, this piece of hardware acts like a limited-slip diff to compensate for the understeer typical of FWD vehicles.
Based on the MQB platform of the Golf and Golf GTI, the compact sedan can get even sportier if you opt for the Jetta GLI. Only one trim is available for 2022 - the Autobahn - and customers have one option in the form of a black package. The 2.0-liter TSI is unchanged from the facelift, which means 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque on full song.
A six-speed manual is the standard tranny while the automatic is a dual-clutch affair with seven instead of eight forward ratios. As ever, the Grand Luxury Injection sweetens the deal with a mechanical limited-slip differential and independent rear suspension of the multi-link type. As opposed to the regular Jetta, the GLI variant is rocking a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.