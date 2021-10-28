Kia’s Rebranded ‘Kia Connect’ System Boasts New Stolen Vehicle Recovery Feature

It’s been a month since Kia announced the full rebranding of its UVO Connect telematics system, now known as Kia Connect. This name was chosen to emphasize the importance of connectivity, with the system now available on at least one configuration of all Kia passenger vehicles.
The Korean carmaker has seen its total number of connected cars grow from 15,000 in 2018 to 600,000 by the end of this year, as a rough estimate. That’s quite an exponential growth.
Unlike the UVO system, Kia Connect adds new updates and amenities such as Map Over the Air updates (first coming to the all-new 2022 EV6). There’s also a newly introduced Stolen Vehicle Recovery feature, which can assist law enforcement in the recovery of your car, thanks to location sharing and immobilization capabilities.
Also new, or better said, refreshed, is the Kia Access App, available on both Apple and Android devices. It has a new interface, compatible with smartphones and smartwatches alike. You can use this app to access features like remote climate control and door lock/unlock.
“As Kia shifts to electrification, in-car connectivity is a core pillar of the brand,” said Kia North America president and CEO, Sean Yoon. “To that end, Kia Connect will deliver a world-class customer experience through an array of features that enhance vehicle connectivity, functionality, and user control.”
Here’s a list of services and features available through Kia Connect: Wi-Fi Hotspot (up to five devices), Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation, Smart Speaker Integration (you can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant), Connected Weather (weather info for more than 25,000 cities), Enhanced Voice Assist, 911 Connect and Enhanced Roadside Assistance (automatically calls 911 if an airbag deploys), and On-demand Find My Car with Surround View Monitor. This last one is really cool – it uses the vehicle’s cameras to capture images of the surroundings.
While the 2023 Sportage crossover is the first Kia model to be announced with Kia Connect, the 2022 EV6 will actually be the first to go on sale using this system officially.
