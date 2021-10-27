Baikal Heavy on Flyback Boosters Is How Russia Could Have Bested America

“Opposites United” is how Kia calls the design philosophy of the compact-sized crossover, which sport a blacked-out grille and boomerang-like daytime running lights. The angular fenders give the Sportage a sharper presence than before, and crisp shoulder lines that rise from the hood and run down the side add more volume to the overall shape. The notch-shaped LED taillights are connected by a black piece of trim across the tailgate.On the inside, the changes are predictably dramatic. It’s a very different cabin from the outgoing Sportage, a cabin that combines two screens into a curved display that rocks nearly 25 inches of digital bliss. The high-definition digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system both measure 12.3 inches. Angular vents complement the infotainment system, which integrates 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity for up five devices at a time.7.1 inches longer overall and 3.4 inches longer in terms of wheelbase, the Sportage also happens to be taller and wider by half an inch compared to the previous generation. Kia promises class-leading rear legroom and best-in-class rear cargo capacity with 39.6 cubic feet (1,121 liters) of storage.Based on the N3 vehicle architecture of the Sorento , the Sportage is rocking a 2.5-liter aspirated engine with a targeted output of 187 horsepower.models gain 1.5 inches in ground clearance over the outgoing Sportage. The Active AWD system uses electro-hydraulic coupling with a center-locking differential to distribute power actively between the front and rear wheels.Other powertrains will be introduced later, including a fuel-sipping hybrid. Although it's unlikely to be offered in this application, Kia hasn't mentioned a word about the more potent 2.5-liter turbo in the Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck that's paired with a dual-clutch transmission.Anticipated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022, the Sportage will be offered in seven trim levels: LX, EX, SX, SX-Prestige, X-Line, X-Pro, and X-Pro Prestige. The X-Pro twins feature 17-inch alloys, all-terrain rubber, a heated windshield, as well as heated wiper washer nozzles.

