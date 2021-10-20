Kia Stinger GT Races VW Arteon R, AWD Works Wonders in the Wet

Automotive technology has come a long way over the past few decades. Just think of it this way: in 1968, a 428 ci (7.0-liter) Ford Mustang engine was rated for 335 horsepower. These days, you can get a brand new Volkswagen, with a much smaller engine, that can provide the same figures. But of course, that's just part of the story.
These days most people will turn to cars with AWD for increased safety and maneuverability. And today, we're about to see what a RWD Kia Stinger GT can do against a Volkswagen Arteon R that's sending power to all four wheels. This test might have been more eloquent if the Kia also had AWD, but then again, the difference in horsepower could ultimately balance things off.
The Stinger GT has a twin-turbo, 3.3-liter V6 engine rated for 366 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. While I won't discuss the way this car looks, I will say that it is rather heavy. Sitting at 4,089 lbs (1,855 kg), it's just 121 lbs (55 kg) heavier than the Arteon R. Coming back to the difference in horsepower I was mentioning earlier, the VW has to settle for a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.
With two cylinders less than the Kia, it's also down 46 horsepower and about 90 Nm of torque. With grip levels being less than ideal, the Arteon R has got a pretty good shot at winning today's challenge. And confirmation comes soon enough, as it rockets into the lead from the very first run. It manages to win twice in a row, even after switching lanes with the Kia.
Going at it for the third time doesn't change anything. The VW Arteon R crosses the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line in 12.9 seconds, while the Kia Stinger GT requires an extra 0.5 seconds for the same result. But the situation changes drastically with the rolling-race format. It's here where the Kia shines, and after two runs, it's only one win away from evening the score. But alas, it's the VW that manages to win the braking test, as it establishes dominance against its South Korean rival.
The Stinger GT has a twin-turbo, 3.3-liter V6 engine rated for 366 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. While I won't discuss the way this car looks, I will say that it is rather heavy. Sitting at 4,089 lbs (1,855 kg), it's just 121 lbs (55 kg) heavier than the Arteon R. Coming back to the difference in horsepower I was mentioning earlier, the VW has to settle for a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine.
With two cylinders less than the Kia, it's also down 46 horsepower and about 90 Nm of torque. With grip levels being less than ideal, the Arteon R has got a pretty good shot at winning today's challenge. And confirmation comes soon enough, as it rockets into the lead from the very first run. It manages to win twice in a row, even after switching lanes with the Kia.
Going at it for the third time doesn't change anything. The VW Arteon R crosses the quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line in 12.9 seconds, while the Kia Stinger GT requires an extra 0.5 seconds for the same result. But the situation changes drastically with the rolling-race format. It's here where the Kia shines, and after two runs, it's only one win away from evening the score. But alas, it's the VW that manages to win the braking test, as it establishes dominance against its South Korean rival.