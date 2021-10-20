This Is Chevy's 1004-HP Big Block Crate Motor, a Naturally Aspirated Beast

3 Big Block Nitrous Pontiac Firebird Rolls on 26s, Drags Mustang GT and Loser Almost Crashes

If you could not agree more with the "no replacement for displacement" motto, Chevrolet has made a crate motor that you will appreciate. We are referring to GM's latest crate motor offering, called ZZ632/1000. The “632” part refers to its cubic-inch displacement, which is 10.3 liters in metric, and the “1000” refers to its horsepower figure, although it is 1,004 to be entirely accurate. 7 photos



Chevrolet has even provided a dyno chart of the new motor, which reveals that it provides around 600 horsepower at 3000 rpm, while torque sits just above the 350 (474 Nm) lb.-ft mark at that same engine speed. The new unit can rev up to 7000 rpm and comes with port fuel injection.



Other important aspects of the new big block involve a forged steel crankshaft with four-bold main caps, forged aluminum pistons, forged steel connecting rods, and a CNC-machined aluminum intake manifold.



By the way, the ZZ632 comes with identical intake ports and identical exhaust ports, just like on the third-generation LS1 small-block that you may remember from the



Now, this iron-block



According to GM, the company’s engineers performed over 200 simulated drag races on a dyno without failure. While you might say that the real world brings different challenges, the runs simulated on the dyno have proved that the unit can provide those figures regularly.



