2022 Kia Ceed, Sportswagon, ProCeed Launched in the UK With Competitive Pricing

Powering the Starting with the normal hatchback , this can be ordered in the 2, 3, and GT-Line trim levels, from £20,105 ($27,607), £23,795 ($32,673), and £24,625 ($33,813) respectively. The Ceed Sportswagon is offered in the 2, 2 Nav, and 3 grades, and kicks off at £20,805 ($28,568), £24,045 ($33,017), and £24,495 ($33,635) respectively.Equipment highlights in the 2 include the 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, 8-inch infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, reversing camera, cruise control with speed limiter, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, and driver attention warning with leading vehicle departure warning.Reserved for the Ceed Sportswagon , the 2 Nav adds a USB fast charger in the center console and the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO services. The 3 adds 17-inch wheels, high gloss black side mirror caps, flat-bottom steering wheel, heated front seats and steering wheel, aluminum pedals, smart entry and engine start, and paddle shifters on models equipped with the dual-clutch automatic transmission.The 2022 ProCeed can be had in the GT-Line, GT, and GT-Line S trim levels, priced from £25,480 ($34,987), £30,280 ($41,578), and £30,240 ($41,523) respectively. Standard gear in the base model includes 17-inch alloys, rear privacy windows, dusk-sensing headlights, rain-sensing wipers, front fog lamps, heated steering wheel and front seats, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 10.25-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, and several driving assistance items.Choosing the mid-spec variant will get you 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and fog lamps, black leather upholstery, sunroof, power adjustable seats, electric tailgate, JBL premium audio, wireless charging pad, and extra safety systems. The range-topper brings different 18-inch alloys, red trim, twin exhaust pipes, and a few other features.In terms of power, you’re looking at the 118 hp 1.0-liter gasoline engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and the 134 hp 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel, with a stick shift, in the Ceed Hatchback 2. The 3 packs a 1.5-liter gasoline mill with 158 hp paired to a six-speed manual or seven-speed, or a 134 hp 1.6-liter diesel, whereas the GT-Line uses the 1.5-liter gasoline or 1.6-liter diesel.The Sportswagon is powered by the same 1.0-liter gasoline unit with 118 hp in the 2. The 2 Nav uses the 134 hp 1.6-liter diesel, and the 3 packs the 158 hp 1.5-liter gasoline, with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission, or the 134 hp 1.6-liter diesel with the auto ‘box.Powering the ProCeed GT-Line is the 1.5-liter T-GDi with 158 hp, hooked up to a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. The GT uses the 201 hp 1.6-liter T-GDi with a DCT, and the GT-Line S the 158 hp 1.5-liter T-GDi, with a seven-speed DCT.

