2022 Kia Ceed Facelift Gets Fake Exhaust Finishers

As far as questionable designs are concerned, fake exhaust finishers are getting wildly popular within the automotive industry. Not even Kia could resist this temptation, which brings us to the 2022 model year Ceed. 25 photos



Scheduled to go on sale in the Old Continent at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the 2022 Kia Ceed also boasts three new wheel choices and a total of six wheel options. The largest measures 18 inches, which is one inch shy of the forged alloys that Hyundai offers on the i30 N Performance Package.



As ever, the lineup consists of a five-door hatchback, a station wagon for the family-oriented customer, and the



Gifted with the automaker’s new corporate logo, the Ceed family also welcomes four new exterior colors in the guise of Lemon Splash, Machined Bronze, Yucca Steel Gray, and Experience Green. The most welcomed changes are found on the inside, where you’re greeted by five upholstery options, a sportier gear knob for the GT Line and GT, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen multimedia system.



Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are worth mentioning as well, along with a USB charging port for the rear passengers, an eight-speaker audio system, form JBL, heated rear seats, and dual-zone automatic climate control. As for the oily bits, customers are treated to 99- to 201-horsepower mills ranging with displacements that range from 1.0 to 1.6 liters. The most economical Ceed of them all is the plug-in hybrid wagon that combines the 1.6-liter GDI with a 44.5- kW electric motor and an 8.9- kWh battery.



