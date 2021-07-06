Somnio Residential Megayacht Will Be the World’s Biggest, a Floating Hotel

4 2022 Kia Sportage Looks Like an Edgy Toyota RAV4 Rival in Latest Rendering

More on this:

America, This Is Your All-New 2023 Kia Sportage Compact SUV

Officially previewed last month, the 2023 Kia Sportage has now been detailed, with the Korean automaker announcing the specification of its all-new compact SUV, which shares the N3 platform with the latest Hyundai Tucson. 9 photos



A 1.6-liter TGDI, making 177 HP (180 PS / 132 kW ) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, will be part of the powertrain family. The model will also be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel, rated at 183 HP (186 PS / 137 kW) and 308 lb-ft (417 Nm), hooked up to an eight-speed auto ‘box. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid assemblies will also be available, though Kia has yet to detail them.



Part of the novelties, the Terrain Mode adjusts certain parameters, improving the grip of the



Drivers will also be assisted by the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology gear, which includes the forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and remote smart parking assist.



The



Kia will launch the The fifth generation Kia Sportage is the company’s first vehicle to be available in normal and long wheelbase variants, depending on the market, and will launch with an assortment of engines, including diesel, gasoline, and electrified units, though the former will likely be kept away from North America.A 1.6-liter TGDI, making 177(180 PS / 132) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, will be part of the powertrain family. The model will also be offered with a 2.0-liter diesel, rated at 183 HP (186 PS / 137 kW) and 308 lb-ft (417 Nm), hooked up to an eight-speed auto ‘box. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid assemblies will also be available, though Kia has yet to detail them.Part of the novelties, the Terrain Mode adjusts certain parameters, improving the grip of the 2023 Sportage in snow, mud, and sand. Drivers can also engage the Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Smart modes, and all of them will be displayed on the digital instrument cluster. Said to provide “optimum comfort” with its continuous, real-time damping control is the new Electronic Control Suspension, while the E-Handling system will be limited to the electrified models.Drivers will also be assisted by the(Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology gear, which includes the forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring, and remote smart parking assist.The fifth-gen Sportage lineup has yet to be fully detailed, but Kia has announced that it will include the rugged X-Line and urban-focused GT-Line trim levels. The former will get a beefier bumper, side sills, and roof rack, and the signature sage green color on the inside, while the latter will combine vivid exterior shades with black and white accents for the cockpit.Kia will launch the new Sportage in global markets later this year, and North America will get theirs in 2022.

load press release