Kia K5 GT vs Hyundai Sonata N-Line Drag Race: Same Engine, Different Results?

Sports cars and Teslas are nice, but we're somehow still excited about two cheap Korean sedans. Both the 2021 Kia K5 GT and the Hyundai Sonata N-Line are the answer to the $35,000 question. And we can think of no better way to set them apart than with a drag race.
Carmakers often share platforms to save money. Often, people can't really tell that two models are related, but in this case, it's pretty obvious. Both the Kia K5 and the Hyundai Sonata are part of the same Korean giant and share a love for flamboyant headlight design. The Hyundai is made in Alabama while Kia has its factory in Georgia
These two have the same engine as well, so picking your favorite comes down to personal preference. The Sonata came out in 2020. It's the 8th generation of the sedan and it has headlight swooshes that follow the lines of the hood. It's like looking at pair of Nike logos up there, so I kind of prefer the brooding face of the Kia.
The K5 is about a year younger. It's technically the fifth generation, but it's also a new nameplate for America that replaces the Optima. From the side, I prefer the Sonata more because of that classy roof that ends right at the back of the car. But do tell us which is your favorite in the comments before watching the drag race.
Obviously, if two cars share the same platform and engine, cost the same, but one of them is faster, you're going to think that's the cooler model. The powertrain we're talking about is a 2.5-liter GDI Turbo inline-4.
Now, this is a brand new unit, and it replaces the 2.0-liter on slightly sporty Korean models like these. The output is 290 hp and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm), and that sounds fantastic on paper. When hooked up to the 8-speed wet DCT, you can expect about 24 in the city, which is decent for a mid-size of this power.
The 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) time changes depending on where you read it. Car and Driver say they got 5.2 seconds and that the car desperately needs a better tire option. In this drag race test from Canadian YouTuber Sam CarLegion, the K5 GT seems to be ever so slightly faster than the Hyundai counterpart.
