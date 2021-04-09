The Fast Lane Singles Out the Good and the Bad Things of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata

As far as the midsize segment is concerned, the best-selling sedans in America come in the guise of the Camry and Accord. Be that as it may, South Korean automaker Hyundai is snapping at their heels with the best Sonata yet, the eighth generation produced locally in Alabama.
Based on the N-series platform and twinned with the Optima-replacing Kia K5, the Sonata has “lots of amazing gizmos and gadgets,” according to Nathan Adlen of The Fast Lane. Curious what does he love and hate about the newcomer? Obviously enough, the list starts with the gorgeous styling.
The standout design feature is the character line that goes from the headlight all the way down to the rear pillar. The curvaceous trunk lid is cool as well, along with the “excellent interior. For the money, you get excellent ambiance, a fantastic design, lots of attention to detail, and all the controls feel good,” said Nathan, who prefers a gear lever to the P-R-N-D buttons.
Nice seats, surfaces that feel good, and the silky eight-speed automatic transmission are good points in their own right. The levels of standard content also beggar belief, especially on the Limited grade in the following video. The highest specification available starts at $33,950 before freight, money well spent on a 180-horsepower turbo four-cylinder mill, remote smart parking assist, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, and many more.
About six feet and one inch tall, Nathan has really good legroom in the back, with the driver’s seat as far back as it will go. Headroom is more than adequate for a vehicle in this class, but there are some bad points to take into consideration as well. The brakes, for example, are crazy touchy.
“You have to acclimate to how touchy these brakes are,” added Nathan, who’s not happy about the Elantra-esque grille design either. The Sonata also lacks all-wheel drive, while the Kia K5 can be optioned with it, which is a huge oversight given the four-driven Toyota Camry and Nissan Altima.
Without ignoring these niggles, “there is a lot to love” about the Sonata.
