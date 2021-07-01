Kia Stinger GT Drag Races Audi S5 Sportback, Germany vs Korea Rivalry Is Strong

2 Dream Coupes! Using Virtual Tools, We Brought Them One Step Closer to Reality

Sports sedans are having a revival moment in America right now. The Acura TLX Type S just launched and it's very tempting. But what about slightly older models, are those still fast / any good? Let's look at a drag race between the Kia Stinger GT and the Audi S5 Sportback to find out. 6 photos



This isn't the first time the Stinger GT was compared to a German car. In fact, the Koreans practically benchmarked Audis and even the



The Kia has more muscle on its bones, wider hips, lots of decorative trim, and a front fascia with attitude. We recently compared it to a muscle car, the



Let's look at the specs and find out if that's the case. In the metallic grey corner, we have the quattro champion powered by a single-turbo 3.0 TFSI V6 engine, offering 349 horsepower. Meanwhile, the Stinger GT is motivated by a 3.3-liter V6 with twin turbochargers, but it only produces a few extra ponies at 365 hp.



Both of them have AWD , but the Korean car claims to be a little heavier. Like any proud Audi owner, the S5 guy had some expensive-looking wheels fitted. The Stinger is also cosmetically enhanced, but such trinkets aren't going to have an impact on the outcome of the race.



The first race is in Normal Mode, and the Kia demolishes the Audi. For the first race, both are in sportier settings, but the Korean car is still slightly faster. But after that, it's all downhill, as the S5 begins to pull ahead every time, especially in the rolling races.



