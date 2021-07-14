Nostalgia Is the Best Word to Describe This New VW T2 Camper Van Set From LEGO

It’s all about the “vanlife” this summer, and the Volkswagen Bus is definitely an iconic van and a symbol of the 60s. So while we’re all waiting for the electric, updated 2024 ID.BUZZ version of it, LEGO decided to keep us busy with its new Creator Expert VW T2 Camper Van set.
This new set is also an update from LEGO’s T1 Camper Van set released a few years ago, which is now a retired set and quite hard to find. Now the Danish toy company wants to fill us with nostalgia offering a set of 2,207 pieces, meant to celebrate people’s passion for camper vans and road adventures.
Its new VW T2 Camper Van set is not a child’s game, but a more advanced project to tackle, suited for adult LEGO builders and camper van fans aged 18+. Camper van enthusiasts will be delighted with the attention to detail, as the LEGO van looks impressively similar to the real thing.
LEGO’s T2 camper van comes with the iconic windscreen on the front, those classic textile curtains and pop-up tent, a sliding door, functional steering, and even a surfboard and folding chairs. You can also open the hood to take a look at the engine inside.
The interior of the van comes with a swing-out table, foldable “rock and roll”-style bed, a camping kitchen with a gas stove, a fridge, and more.
There are stickers included as well, which let you personalize your blue-and-white van in that all-too-familiar flower-power style of the 60s, a time when hippies ruled the world preaching about love and peace.
LEGO’s T2 Camper Van measures 13.5 in (35 cm) in length, 5.5 in (14 cm) in width, and 6 in (15 cm) in height.
If you want to spend some quality time building your perfect camper van out of LEGO, you can order the T2 Camper Van set starting August 1, for a price of $180.
Its new VW T2 Camper Van set is not a child’s game, but a more advanced project to tackle, suited for adult LEGO builders and camper van fans aged 18+. Camper van enthusiasts will be delighted with the attention to detail, as the LEGO van looks impressively similar to the real thing.
LEGO’s T2 camper van comes with the iconic windscreen on the front, those classic textile curtains and pop-up tent, a sliding door, functional steering, and even a surfboard and folding chairs. You can also open the hood to take a look at the engine inside.
The interior of the van comes with a swing-out table, foldable “rock and roll”-style bed, a camping kitchen with a gas stove, a fridge, and more.
There are stickers included as well, which let you personalize your blue-and-white van in that all-too-familiar flower-power style of the 60s, a time when hippies ruled the world preaching about love and peace.
LEGO’s T2 Camper Van measures 13.5 in (35 cm) in length, 5.5 in (14 cm) in width, and 6 in (15 cm) in height.
If you want to spend some quality time building your perfect camper van out of LEGO, you can order the T2 Camper Van set starting August 1, for a price of $180.