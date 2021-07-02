This LEGO Luxury Expedition Camper Looks Like the Real Deal

LEGO Ideas spurs creativity, and this 8x8 luxury expedition camper is a perfect example of that. The motorhome looks so damn good you wish you could just hop behind the wheel and take it on an off-road adventure.
The LEGO creation belongs to LuxuryBricks, who describes himself as an AFOL (adult fan of Lego). The vehicle was submitted on the LEGO Ideas website.
The craftsmanship is just mind-blowing, with the builder striving to nail every little detail, in and out. The camper is a custom MOC (My Own Creation) of LuxuryBricks and can sleep up to 7 “mini-figures” with the upper deck roof raised. In addition, the vehicle comes with a ton of features: foldable stabilizers under the car, a rear bike rack that can be raised or lowered, an expandable rear bedroom, a removable roof, storage bays, and even a front winch that can be extended. The camper also comes with spotlights all around it, a spare tire, GPS, air conditioner, a rear-mounted camera, and more.
The interior of the motorhome looks even better, with three TV sets, an additional TV monitor for security cameras, dining tables, two spacious couches, a walk-in shower, washer and dryer, a queen-size bed, and more.
The off-road camper can be turned into a commercially available LEGO set if it reaches 10,000 supporters. While LuxuryBricks only managed to get 259 so far, he has almost an entire year to come up with the rest, so you might want to consider lending him a hand.
LEGO Ideas is a LEGO Group website where LEGO maniacs can show off their skills and get their creativity appreciated by the whole World Wide Web. Worldwide users of all ages and occupations can submit their LEGO projects, be it a car, an animal, a house, or any object that can be made of LEGO pieces. If they manage to raise 10,000 supporters within the required timeframe, their project will be turned into a LEGO set available for purchase. LEGO will also reward the creator with 1 percent of the royalties.
