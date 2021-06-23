Tiny Japanese Kei Camper Has Everything You Need for That Van Life

If you've never heard of Kei campers, here's a bit of insight: smaller than a standard RV, these vehicles are based on Japanese Kei cars. They're a class of camper that is unique to Japan, and even though they're compact, they can fit a lot inside. If you're curious how these Kei Campers look on the inside, Norm Nakamura shows us everything you need to know.
Norm Nakamura runs his own Youtube channel called Tokyo Lens, where he's letting us see Japan through his eyes. This time, we're getting spoiled to a sight! Ready for another adventure, he rented a Suzuki Every wagon. With a 660 cc engine, it has a power limit of 64 hp. And even though it appears to be really small, it can actually fit four persons inside.
As you'll see for yourselves in Norm's video, there's plenty of space for a bed and cabinets. The interior has a table that can be detached and placed outside. This way, you can make even more room to stretch out on the bed.
Almost every corner can be turned into a practical feature. Hidden on the side, there's a sink, and if you look up, you'll find a flexible shower arm with a showerhead. Although I'm not sure how one would use the shower. I believe it's there to use it more as a faucet for the sink.
The vehicle also features a microwave, a TV, and FF heater, all powered by a 2000W inverter which gets most of the energy from the 40W solar panel mounted on the roof.
Speaking of the roof, a cool feature of the Kei Camper is that it comes with a pop-up structure that can be transformed into a tent where you can sleep. If you want to stay outside and enjoy nature, but rain is an issue, well, the wagon has a 2.5-meter (8 ft) side awning that can be used.
Overall, this mini camper has everything you'd need for a trip. It doesn't come as spacious as an RV, of course, but it's also cheaper than one. You can check out Norm's clip below, where he goes into detail about the Japanese Kei car's features.
