Custom-Made Aluminum Trailer Is the Hot Rod of Teardrop Campers, It Can Be Yours

Camper trailers are a great accessory to a car if you're the traveling type. Sure, motorized campers can be a bit more practical, but you're basically driving a massive brick on wheels. Trailers, on the other hand, can be really stylish. Like this compact and lightweight camper here.
At 11 feet (3.35 meters) long, including the tongue, and four feet (1.22 meters) tall, it's not the type of camper you'd want to spend weeks in, but it's a really stylish option for a short vacation. The teardrop shape, the aluminum construction, and the custom graphics make it a great addition to a hot rod.
Even the 15-inch wheels feature vintage hubcaps (with red Ford logos), while the tiny round taillights that work as running lights, brake lights, and turn signals are a tribute to 1920s cars. And look at the cool pinstriping on the fender and the rear hatch. It might come as a surprise, but this is not a vintage trailer. It was put together in 2016.
Built around a steel 4x8 platform, the trailer sports an all-aluminum body in a polished finish. The fenders are actually made from steel, but they've been painted to match the polished aluminum. And it might fool you at first glance.
Even though the trailer isn't very tall, access inside is easy thanks to a rear door that opens to a height of 6.2 feet (1.9 meters). It also features a couple of smaller side doors, both fitted with windows to let some natural light in. Due to its small size, it's impossible to stand inside the camper, so it's mainly for sleeping purposes and hauling stuff. Unless you're a hobbit, that is.
The interior isn't particularly fancy and there are no accessories, but it's dressed in stained birch plywood and comes with a carpeted floor. Ventilation is not an issue thanks to a roof. An interior screen keeps the bugs out. The floor also has several tie-down points for carrying items
Auctioned off on Hemmings, the trailer is in solid condition. The owner says he took it on one trip when he moved from Los Angeles to Detroit, camping along the way with two dogs and two cats. He's been towing it behind a Ford F-150 truck, but it's time for this camper to find a new home. Hopefully one with a five-window Ford hot rod.
At just 400 pounds (181 kg), this trailer would be perfect to travel long distances to your next car meeting. Throw a couple of sleeping bags in there and you're good to go. If you're the drag racing type, it could very well carry them meaty rear tires and the spare parts you might need at the drag strip.
The bidding is at only $1,200 with with a reserved price and seven days to go, but this custom trailer could end up being a bargain.
