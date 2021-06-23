Topo2 Camper Trailer Can Go Through the Wildest Off-Road Adventure

For outdoor lovers, this is the perfect season to go out and explore nature's wildest parts. And what goes better with an off-road adventure than an off-road trailer? Built to tackle the most rugged terrain, the Topo2 has everything you'd need and more.
Born in Utah and made for adventure, Escapod's hand-built Topo2 is the successor of Topo, a colorful teardrop trailer made to be taken on wild journeys. While the new camper trailer doesn't sport much of an intricate exterior design, its body is built from a watertight single-piece fiberglass shell.
Weighing 250 lbs (113 kg) less than its sibling, it's actually even tougher. Made from recycled milk cartons, its stiff core is incorporated directly into the composite outer walls and floor. The wood was cut out from the structure, so any concerns regarding mold and rot were eliminated.
As for its off-road capablities, Topo2 features a shock-in-spring Freeride Suspension System. The frame rides on 16-inch satin gray Vision 355 Manx 2 Overland wheels and General Grabber AT/X tires.
The cabin's interior is compact but packs a lot of features. Because no one likes to bring their dirty shoes inside the trailer (especially after a rainy day), Escapod has incorporated a heated mudroom at each entry room. It's a small space that serves as a perch for your feet when you remove your shoes. Each entrance also has coat hooks.
Once you enter the cabin, a queen-sized mattress awaits you. From there, you can see the clouds through the stargazer window. There's also a kitchen area fully equipped with a sink, burner stove, and a standard cooler. You'll find plenty of room for storage as you'd get a cabinet space, spice drawer, and modular shelving.
Topo2 comes with a water tank as well. With a capacity of 21-gallons (79 L), it is nested within the insulated trailer. This allows it to stay cool during summer and not freeze when temperatures drop. The tank can be refilled out in the wild using a water fill port on the side of the trailer.
Other features include LED lighting, a climate control system, and a monitor that shows external air temperature, internal cabin temperature, and water levels.
For all these, the Topo2 off-road trailer marks a $39,500 base price, and that's more than double what you'd pay for its sibling.
Weighing 250 lbs (113 kg) less than its sibling, it's actually even tougher. Made from recycled milk cartons, its stiff core is incorporated directly into the composite outer walls and floor. The wood was cut out from the structure, so any concerns regarding mold and rot were eliminated.
As for its off-road capablities, Topo2 features a shock-in-spring Freeride Suspension System. The frame rides on 16-inch satin gray Vision 355 Manx 2 Overland wheels and General Grabber AT/X tires.
The cabin's interior is compact but packs a lot of features. Because no one likes to bring their dirty shoes inside the trailer (especially after a rainy day), Escapod has incorporated a heated mudroom at each entry room. It's a small space that serves as a perch for your feet when you remove your shoes. Each entrance also has coat hooks.
Once you enter the cabin, a queen-sized mattress awaits you. From there, you can see the clouds through the stargazer window. There's also a kitchen area fully equipped with a sink, burner stove, and a standard cooler. You'll find plenty of room for storage as you'd get a cabinet space, spice drawer, and modular shelving.
Topo2 comes with a water tank as well. With a capacity of 21-gallons (79 L), it is nested within the insulated trailer. This allows it to stay cool during summer and not freeze when temperatures drop. The tank can be refilled out in the wild using a water fill port on the side of the trailer.
Other features include LED lighting, a climate control system, and a monitor that shows external air temperature, internal cabin temperature, and water levels.
For all these, the Topo2 off-road trailer marks a $39,500 base price, and that's more than double what you'd pay for its sibling.