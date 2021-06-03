Loki Basecamp Launches Its Falcon Series, a $135,000 Versatile Adventure Pod

Loki Basecamp may have hit the jackpot with its new Falcon Series adventure pod, one of the most versatile campers out there, which can turn your truck into an all-season expedition vehicle. If you have the moolah for it...
The self-sufficient Falcon has a modular design and it is equipped with everything you need to make your outdoor adventures memorable. It has onboard heating, AC, and four-season insulation so you can rely on it all year round.
The camper fits 5ft pickup bed vehicles like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier, if you opt for the Falcon 5 model. Loki’s lineup also features Falcon 6, for 6.5 ft bed pickups such as the Ford F series, Toyota Tundra, Dodge RAM, GMC Sierra, Nissan Titan, and Chevy Silverado. The Falcon 8 is the biggest option and works on 8ft pickup beds of approximately 3,000 lb. No changes need to be made to your base truck.
The pod is designed for sport-specific adventures, with its large strut-assisted lift-gate, a weather-shielding extension, and tie-down track that allows you to secure your sports equipment such as snowboard, skis, bikes, backpacks, and so on.
There’s a removable shower, a mudroom where you can toss all dry or wet clothing, and the space can also be converted to a table and seating. You've also got a lounge area, a small kitchen space with an ergonomic counter, stainless steel sink with a bendable faucet, and an induction cooktop.
The queen-size bed in the bedroom makes sure you don’t miss your bed back home.
The double glazing in the windows and the built-in pressure system ensure they can cope with high altitudes and extreme weather. The electrical system uses the power of the sun, thanks to the 360W roof-mounted solar.
The Basecamp Falcon might be every adventurer’s dream but it is a pricey one to achieve, starting at a staggering price of $135,000, truck not included. If money is not an issue, you can pre-order it now. The estimated delivery date is the first quarter of 2022.
