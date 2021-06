2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Gets Suspension Lift, Flashy New Color

A mild facelift on the outside, the 2022 TRD Pro stands out thanks to a brand-new exterior color called Electric Lime Green. Exclusive to the TRD Pro badge, it's unusually flashy for a truck, but it's a solid addition to an otherwise limited color palette that includes just Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic for 2022.A closer look reveals a few other notable upgrades on the visual front. The black hood scoop is now complemented by new graphics, while the rear bumper, door handles, and mirror caps are finished in body color. There's a slightly wider track between the new, black-painted wheels, which come wrapped in Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires for proper grip.Move into the cabin and you'll find the usual Tacoma layout plus a few TRD Pro goodies, including a branded shifter knob and all-weather floor mats. The black leather, heated steering wheel will keep your hands warm during the cold season.As far as tech goes, the Tacoma TRD Pro boasts an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster, and a Multi Terrain Monitor system. The latter allows you to check immediate surroundings for potential obstacles while hiking.Speaking of which, Toyota promises that the Tacoma TRD Pro is a better off-roader now thanks to a taller suspension that adds an extra 1.5 inches (38.1 mm) at the front and an additional 0.5 inches (12.7 mm) to the rear. It also rides on new upper control arms that enable the Fox shocks to make use of the additional rebound stroke that comes with the lift.Toyota improved the truck's approach and departure angles too, now rated at 36.4 and 24.7 degrees, respectively. The breakover angle stands at 26.6 degrees, also an increase over the outgoing truck.For 2022, the TRD Pro relies on the same 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine and output ratings remain unchanged at 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet (359 Nm) of torque. However, a TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust system provides additional growl under throttle. Transmission options carry over unchanged, so you can pick between the familiar six-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearboxes.Pricing information is not yet available, but it shouldn't increase much over to the outgoing truck, offered from $44,325.