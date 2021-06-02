New 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition With Factory Lift Kit Is Ready for Anything

4 Get Your 2021 Toyota Tacoma While it's Trail or Nightshade Hot

Finally, the powertrain. It’s a 3.6-liter V6 unit that produces 278 hp (282 ps) and 265 lb-ft (359 nm) of torque, offering you a maximum towing capacity of 6,400 lbs (2,900 kg) thanks to the standard Tow Package. Toyota introduced its Trail special edition variants of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner last year in February, and now the Tacoma is back in 4x4 Double Cab form with an emphasis on storage, styling and off-road performance. The 2022 Trail Edition is based on the best-selling SR5 grade, and you can only get it with the previously mentioned cab configuration.Starting with the lift kit, you get a 1.1-inch (2.7 cm) boost at the front, with a further 0.5-inches added to the rear, courtesy of its taller coil springs. Meanwhile, the front air dam, which is standard on the SR5 spec was removed in favor of adding more ground clearance. All these mods raise the approach angle of the Tacoma to 34 degrees, while the departure angle improves to 23.6 degrees thanks to the addition of a spacer between the rear axle housing and leaf springs.Other performance-related highlights include the standard locking rear differential, TRD Off-Road grade undercarriage skid plates, 0.5-inch wider tracks and the new Goodyear all-terrain tires with their aggressive sidewall tread pattern.In terms of styling, buyers can choose between four exterior colors, headlined by a new Lunar Rock option. The others are Army Green, Midnight Black Metallic and Super White. Regardless of color, all Trail Edition Tacomas get black exterior badges, while the rear bumpers are now color-keyed to match the exterior.Then there’s the added versatility, with the lockable bed now providing more safety for your gear while on the move or when you're away from the truck. Meanwhile, the driver’s side storage includes insulation and can also double as a cooler.As for the interior, standard features include the 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 2-way power lumbar support, dual-zone automatic climate control, unique tan stitching for the black fabric seats, 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility, a six-speaker sound system, USB media port, integrated backup camera and quite a lot more.Finally, the powertrain. It’s a 3.6-liter V6 unit that produces 278 hp (282 ps) and 265 lb-ft (359 nm) of torque, offering you a maximum towing capacity of 6,400 lbs (2,900 kg) thanks to the standard Tow Package.

