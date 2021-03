Supercharged 2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Is a Blue-Collar Driver’s Truck

The Tacoma X-Runner made its debut in 2005, powered by a 4.0-liter V6 engine with 236 hp and 266 lb-ft (361 Nm) of torque. It was Toyota’s direct response to the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, although the Ford certainly had more power at its disposal.Unlike regular Tacoma trucks, the X-Runner had a short-throw six-speed manual transmission instead of a five-speed one. While the standard Tacoma also came with all-wheel drive, the X-Runner sent its power exclusively to the rear wheels with the help of a limited-slip differential.It also sat closer to the road by two inches (5 cm) and came with a tweaked suspension, hood scoop, body kit, new wheels, and a rear-mounted X-Brace to stiffen up the rear end—which is why it’s called X-Runner. Options included a TRD/Magnuson supercharger and a TRD brake kit, both of which can be found on this particular 2012 Barcelona Red Metallic model, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer The supercharger boosts power from the previously mentioned 236 hp to 300 hp, while the peak torque goes up to 345 lb-ft (468 Nm). That means you can get from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.0 seconds, which is pretty darn good, all things considered (an F-150 Raptor needs around 5.5 seconds).Inside, this X-Runner boasts Graphite gray cloth upholstery on the seats, matching carpets, and a two-tone dashboard and door panels. It also has cruise control, air conditioning, rear jump seats, in-dash CD changer, and a few other useful amenities.What's not so great about this truck is that it already has 25,000 miles (40,000 km) on that 4.0-liter V6 , so it's not like you'd be breaking it in, if you got your hands on it. Then again, it looks like somebody already took really good care of it.