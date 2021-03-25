Supercharged 2012 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner Is a Blue-Collar Driver’s Truck

$100K Worth of Forgotten Leather Hides Is Too Much for Ford, Gives It All Away

Can you even remember the last time you came across a sporty second-generation Toyota Tacoma? Dubbed X-Runners, these trucks are extremely rare, and some of them even came with dealer-installed superchargers courtesy of TRD. 33 photos



Unlike regular Tacoma trucks, the X-Runner had a short-throw six-speed manual transmission instead of a five-speed one. While the standard Tacoma also came with all-wheel drive, the



It also sat closer to the road by two inches (5 cm) and came with a tweaked suspension, hood scoop, body kit, new wheels, and a rear-mounted X-Brace to stiffen up the rear end—which is why it’s called X-Runner. Options included a TRD/Magnuson supercharger and a TRD brake kit, both of which can be found on this particular 2012 Barcelona Red Metallic model, getting auctioned off through



The supercharger boosts power from the previously mentioned 236 hp to 300 hp, while the peak torque goes up to 345 lb-ft (468 Nm). That means you can get from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.0 seconds, which is pretty darn good, all things considered (an F-150 Raptor needs around 5.5 seconds).



Inside, this X-Runner boasts Graphite gray cloth upholstery on the seats, matching carpets, and a two-tone dashboard and door panels. It also has cruise control, air conditioning, rear jump seats, in-dash CD changer, and a few other useful amenities.



